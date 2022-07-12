Viral Video: A video has emerged on social media, showing a district magistrate in Bihar scolding the headmaster of a school for wearing kurta-pyjama. The incident reportedly took place on July 6 at the Girls Primary School Balgudar, when the district magistrate had gone for a surprise inspection. The video shows DM Sanjay Kumar Singh of Bihar’s Lakhisarai district reprimanding the headmaster identified as Nirbhay Kumar Singh, for wearing a kurta pajama at work. He also tells him he looks like a politician rather than a teacher. Not only that, the strict DM also issued the headmaster with a show-cause notice for wearing a kurta-pyjama and ordered a salary cut.Also Read - Viral Video: Good Samaritan Stops His Car to Help Elderly Woman Cross The Road | Watch

“Do you look like a teacher? I thought you looked like some local public representative,” DM Sanjay Kumar Singh was heard saying in the video. When the teacher tries to argue his case, the DM shuts him up. “If you are a teacher, be like one. We cannot accept you as teacher in this dress. If you look and behave like a public representative, go and ask for votes. We cannot allow laxity”, the DM is seen telling Nirbhay.

A majority of users slammed the DM for his attitude, and rebuked him for belittling the teacher. Many Twitter users pointed out that as a traditional outfit, there should be no rules against wearing kurta-pyjamas to school.

One user reacted to the video and said, “he must not have scolded in front of students, this is straight up humiliation 2. there are better ways to reprimand without being so rude — India needs to see a culture change as a whole, and should start seeing kurta-dhoti, kurta-pajama as a formal attire.” Another commented, “A self proclaimed “leader” telling a teacher to not look like a leader in class full of future leaders of country. Irony at so many levels.” A third wrote, “This official wants the teacher to behave like a ‘teacher’! Is he behaving like a ‘civil servant’? He is scolding/mocking teachers on camera and in front of students. He is giving oral instructions for disciplinary action on camera! Please stop behaving like feudal lords!”

The DM also checked the classrooms and basic infrastructure of the school. He was upset with the lack of proper lighting in the classrooms and was not satisfied with the principal’s responses to his queries.