Viral Video: It’s that time of the year when lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles reach the coast of Odisha for mass nesting. According to a IFS official’s tweet, over 2.45 lakh turtles arrived at Gahirmatha and Rushikulya rookeries to lay their eggs in the sand. IFS official Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter that showed the endangered species of sea turtles arriving on the eastern state’s coast. In the tweet, he also mentioned that mass nesting is called arribada.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Hugs & Dances With An Alligator, Leaves The Internet Stunned | Watch

“Although 2022 arribada is the most delayed mass nesting recorded in Gahirmatha, the staff have estimated around 2.45 lakh Olive Ridleys in Nasi-2 last night which is one of the highest count for the first day,” Susanta Nanda explained.

Although 2022 arribada is the most delayed mass nesting recorded in Gahirmatha, the staff have estimated around 2.45 lakh Olive Ridleys in Nasi-2 last night which is one of the highest count for the first day. pic.twitter.com/gcYl5i0ZwU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2022

Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Happy to inform that one of the most spectacular natural event-the arribada- has started at Gahiramatha coast of Kendrapada district, Odisha. Annual mass nesting of lakhs of female Olive Ridleys is breathtaking. Staff are all geared up to give them the best possible protection.

Watch the video here:

Returning to their home with a guard of honour given by the green warriors… pic.twitter.com/tQDz0WHcaU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2022

He shared another video of the Olive Ridleys and wrote, ”Wonders of nature… The beach taken over by 2.45 lakh visiting mothers in their annual sojourn. Staff extending Z++ protection to the foreign guests.”

⁦VC:JD Pati pic.twitter.com/ff0k1Mt39z — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2022

Nanda also shared some pictures with a caption that read, ”Odisha is witnessing a rare phenomenon of mass nesting at both, Gahiramatha & Rushikulya rookery simultaneously. Mass nesting also started at Rushikulya from 4.00 am today. Yesterday it had started at Gahirmatha.”

See the pictures here:

Odisha is witnessing a rare phenomenon of mass nesting at both, Gahiramatha & Rushikulya rookery simultaneously. Mass nesting also started at Rushikulya from 4.00 am today. Yesterday it had started at Gahirmatha. pic.twitter.com/6XHpIukdzV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2022

The videos and pictures have delighted the internet. A Twitter user wrote, “Shows that the sea is still a bit healthy for them to have survived the year and come back that pollution and any skewed prey-predator ratio is not destroying their numbers is a good sign too.”

