Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and India’s former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav shared a video on Wednesday of himself driving an open jeep on the streets of Patna. In the video, the 73-year-old is seen reversing the jeep and then driving out of his residence for a short ride on the empty roads near his residence at 10, Circular Rd, Rajbansi Nagar in Patna. As he drives, onlookers appear amused looking at their former CM driving a jeep. Visibly nostalgic, Yadav also mentioned that it is the first vehicle that he bought years ago.Also Read - He Can Get Me Shot, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Visarjan' Claim

“After several years, I drove my first vehicle. In this world, everyone is a driver in one or the other form. May the car of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along,” he tweeted captioning the video.

Watch the video:

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया। इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है। आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

The RJD supremo, who has been staying in Delhi after his release from jail a few months ago, has been in Patna since Monday. He appeared before a special CBI court on Tuesday in connection with a fodder scam case.

Here’s the full video here:

