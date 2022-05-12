Viral Paragliding Video: If you are a regular on the internet, you might remember the ‘land kara de’ video of Vipin Kumar Sahu! Undoubtedly, the funniest video of 2019, the clip featured an anxious Vipin requesting the instructor to make him land while paragliding. The video went crazy viral on social media and made Sahu a social media sensation overnight. Now, after 3 years, Vipin Sahu, has recreated the meme for an advertisement with none other than Alia Bhatt and the internet loves it!Also Read - Viral Video: Japanese Grandma Tries Palak Paneer & Veg Curry For The First Time, Calls It Yummy | Watch

In an ad for Cadbury Perk, Sahu is seen reliving the paragliding experience, while Alia Bhatt plays the role of his instructor. Evidently scared again, he recreates his experience by repeating his signature dialogues. He says in Hindi, “It’s foggy all around. I was crazy to come here. I don’t want a long ride. Bhai 500 zyada le le par land kara de ” However, this time, Alia Bhatt offers him a Perk that calms him down.

Watch the video here:

He captioned the video on Instagram as, ”Who Said A meme Can’t achive the heights? Who said A meme have just a life of 1 -2 months ? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt. Thnku @cadburyperkindia for This wonderful opportunity. And i almost lived a dream life with shooting you @aliaabhatt. I get nervous in first shot coz I even can’t imagine that one day we both will sit together and have chit chat. I don’t remember @aliaabhatt hair dresser name but i can’t thank enough him also ,he was such a sweet bodybuilder guy.”

In another post, he also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot and asking fans to send in their best captions.

See the picture here:

Netizens were thrilled to see him in the new ad and congratulated him. One user jokingly wrote, “Looks like you landed at a good place.” Another wrote, ”Caption – When you have panic attack and your gf is laughing to see your acting.” A third wrote, ”Scary again, but with Alia will dare to do it again and again.”