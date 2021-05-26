Hong Kong: A 15.81 carat Sakura diamond, the largest of its kind has broken records, selling for a whopping $29.3 million (Rs 213 Crore) and becoming the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever sold at auction. Notably, the rare diamond went under the hammer at Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels Live Auction on May 23. The rare stone set on a platinum and gold ring has been named ‘The Sakura’ after the Japanese word for cherry blossom. Also Read - 'Fir Se Mat Aana Bhai': Hilarious Banter Between Robber & Shopkeeper Leaves Internet in Splits | Watch

It is the diamond's exceptional rarity, extraordinary optical transparency, brilliant colour, and enormous size that make it an immensely important, and eternal masterpiece of nature, according to auction house Christie's. 'The Sakura' was bought by an Asian private buyer on Sunday, however, no other details were provided by the auctioneer.

“We are very excited to have marked another important chapter in jewelry auction history today with The Sakura realizing a record-breaking price … continuing Christie’s tradition of offering the finest pink diamonds at auction,” Christie’s said in a statement. ”As fewer than 10 per cent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat, this fancy vivid purple-pink diamond is of an unprecedented size of 15.81 carats, which is the largest of its kind (Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink) to be offered at any auction,” the statement added.

The diamond is classed as ‘fancy vivid’ because of its depth of color and ‘internally flawless’, meaning any blemishes internally are only visible under a powerful microscope. It further said that the lot fell in the exclusive group of the four per cent of pink diamonds that possess a colour deep enough to qualify as “fancy vivid”.

“This magnificent gem is graded ‘fancy vivid’ for its perfect display of strong saturation and remarkable pink hue with a secondary colour of purple, resembling the fascinating colour of cherry blossoms — appropriately coinciding with spring,” the auction house said.

Christie’s has previously offered on auction several of the largest and the rarest pink diamonds, including the Winston Pink Legacy sold in Geneva in 2018 that still holds the auction record per carat for any pink diamond.