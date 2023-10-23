By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cow Shows Amazing Intelligence To Set Itself Free And Walk Away: Watch Here How
Many times animals and birds have shown remarkable wisdom and surprised the humans.
Viral Video: It has been a given that humans are the most intelligent and thinking beings on the planet and other species like animals and birds are at a different level. But many times these animals and birds have shown remarkable wisdom and surprised the humans. Just like in this video, we see a cow tied to a wooden baton embedded in the ground with a rope and naturally, it is feeling restless and agitated. In its effort to get free, the cow starts to tie the rope on its two horns in a clean, symmetrical way till it gets to the baton. The next moment, the cow just pulls out the piece of wood and walks away to freedom.
Watch The Video Here
Very clever 💕pic.twitter.com/Eo6rdX15eu
— Figen (@TheFigen_) October 22, 2023
The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: Very clever 💕
The way the cow frees itself is not only amazing but also poses a difficult yet pertinent question about tying down, caging, or keeping in confinement animals and other beings. Just like us they too deserve to be free, move around, and live their lives with freedom and dignity.
The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.
Sanele Ayanda @SA_MLAMBO: Smart
Sanele Ayanda @SA_MLAMBO: Too much
Sanele Ayanda @SA_MLAMBO: He knows the streets
FunkyNerd.eth 🏴☠️@FunkyNerd: McDonald’s will have to wait for now.. lol
Hilariousness_on_X_HQ @XPROFFERS: Yeah
Marcus @auraofmarcus: clever and cute
Ramesh Saxena @Docktus_: This is really clever
Omer Hina | Web3 Writer @omerhina01: Bro said I’m outta here
山の民 海の民 @yamatamiumitami: Wow…
Damexxa @damexxa: Yh Fr
Sudikshya @ChatGePT: Smart
GreenQueen @favlady12: Indeed
Passionate about crypto @lamvantrung1975: Wow, 🤩
Renaissance Painting @RenaiArt108: That’s why we should drink milk haha
SEO – Chibuzor Lawrence 🇱🇷 @expomaster2: Wisdom ✨
山の民 海の民 @yamatamiumitami: 😅😅😅
Ravi Rana @RaviRRana: they deserved this treat isn’t it?
Stephen @StephenKehinde8: Brave Buffalo.
OSIMO @Awesemo: very smart indeed:) lol nice earrings too 😂
Blockchain Gaming 🟧👾@BlkGamesNetwork: Thats a smart bull!!! 🐂🤔😱
Law @johnnny93496739: agreed
MysticBiker @MysticBiker: Cow knows the power of leverage.
Boom! @Boomchakalaika: This is a clever one
Moxas @Moxas_SOL: I’m out of my depth.
Soner @soner037: 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Sunday Dominic⚈ @DonSunnyGlobal: This so clever
