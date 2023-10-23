Home

Cow Shows Amazing Intelligence To Set Itself Free And Walk Away: Watch Here How

Many times animals and birds have shown remarkable wisdom and surprised the humans.

Viral Video: It has been a given that humans are the most intelligent and thinking beings on the planet and other species like animals and birds are at a different level. But many times these animals and birds have shown remarkable wisdom and surprised the humans. Just like in this video, we see a cow tied to a wooden baton embedded in the ground with a rope and naturally, it is feeling restless and agitated. In its effort to get free, the cow starts to tie the rope on its two horns in a clean, symmetrical way till it gets to the baton. The next moment, the cow just pulls out the piece of wood and walks away to freedom.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: Very clever 💕

The way the cow frees itself is not only amazing but also poses a difficult yet pertinent question about tying down, caging, or keeping in confinement animals and other beings. Just like us they too deserve to be free, move around, and live their lives with freedom and dignity.

