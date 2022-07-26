New Delhi: A flight attendant from a Turkey-based airline was left shocked after finding a severed snake head in her meal. The incident reportedly took place last week on a Germany-bound SunExpress flight. The cabin crew member claimed that they were having their lunch when they discovered a small snake’s head camouflaged amongst the potato and vegetables, the Independent reported citing the aviation blog One Mile at a Time.Also Read - People of Indore Organise 'Cloth Donation' Drive For Ranveer Singh After Nude Photoshoot, Call It 'Mansik Kachra' | Watch

However, the catering company that supplied the in-flight meal has dismissed the claims. On the other hand, the airline has suspended its contract with the food supplier and a probe has also been launched.

A video of the incident shared on Twitter showed the head of the reptile lying in the middle of the food tray.

Severed snake head found in a Sunexpress in-flight meal.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline’s flight meals.

A company providing catering suspended pic.twitter.com/nAgg2wSUIK — Handy Joe (@DidThatHurt2) July 26, 2022

Following the incident, the airline issued a statement and said that providing highest quality services to both guests and employees is their top priority. “With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” Independent reported quoting the statement.

Earlier in May, a similar incident was reported in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad when a customer found a lizard floating in his cold drink at a McDonald’s outlet. The customer had also shared a video of the drink on Twitter and further alleged negligence of the staff.

Later, McDonald’s issued a statement and said that they are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. “Quality, service, cleanliness and value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald’s restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, among others. We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen”, the statement read.