Viral Video: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, witty and funny tweets. This time, he shared a hilarious video featuring a lemur who was seen demanding back scratches from two little kids. Yes, we all know how irritating an itch is, and it is common in animal kingdom too. At the start of the video, two young boys scratch the back of a still lemur crouched down on the ground. When they stop scratching, the needy lemur motions for them to continue by pointing them towards its back. Obliging to the animal’s demands, the kids continue scrathing its back. The way the lemur gestures the kids is too funny to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Teases Sleeping Lioness, Her Angry Reaction Will Make Him Regret It For Life. Watch

“Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part,” read the caption.

LEMUR DEMANDS BACK SCRATCH FROM 2 KIDS: WATCH VIDEO

Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.’ The Lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part… #friday pic.twitter.com/vGB5qZKxy2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2022

Social media users were left amused to watch the funny video. One user said, “Enjoyment with a humble request! Like human beings!” Another simply wrote, “hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.” A third said, “Most humans also indeed forget the second part sir……lemur is not alone,” with two laughing emojis.