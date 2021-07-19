Viral Video: An adorable video is going viral on social media wherein lemurs are seen beating the heat by enjoying their favourite icy treats. The video is from London Zoo where ring-tailed lemurs were filmed licking icy treats as temperatures continue to rise. The zoo said that the lemurs were given icy treats ahead of the predicted heatwave in the weekend.Also Read - Viral Video: Rare Lemurs Set Internet on Fire With Their Dance Moves After Arriving at UK Zoo | WATCH

The video was shared on London Zoo’s official Instagram page with a caption, ” We like to cool it, cool it…Our lemurs were given icy treats, ahead of this weekend’s predicted scorcher! ☀️The nimble lemurs are well equipped to deal with summer, with the black rings around their eyes acting as natural sunglasses. Renowned sun worshippers, they can often be spotted sunbathing!”

Watch the video here:

According to a Evening Standard report, the nimble lemurs are well equipped to deal with summer, with the black rings around their eyes acting as natural sunglasses. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, and gathered more than 4000 views along with many comments from people.

”So cute”, read a lot of comments while one user wrote, ”I love the lemurs.”

Last week too, a video of a Himalayan black bear playing with a block of ice to beat the heat, has gone viral. In the video, the Himalayan Black Bear named ‘Daddy’ can be seen bathing in a small pool of water. While lying on his back, he’s seen playing with a big block of ice and rubbing it on his chest. He playfully hugged the block of ice while clinging on to it and even trying to eat it.