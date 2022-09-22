Viral Video Today: A spine-chilling video is going viral on social media where a leopard can be seen attacking a man riding a bicycle on a highway. The incident took place at NH 37 highway near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. While the video is old, it was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.Also Read - 'Nikon Camera With Canon Cover': TMC Trolls PM Modi, Gets Fact Checked By BJP. See Savage Tweet

The officer initially tweeted saying the incident is from Dehradun-Rishikesh highway but netizens corrected him that it was from Assam, a fact that he acknowledged in a follow-up tweet. In the clip, a man can be seen cycling on the side of the highway when suddenly a leopard jumps out of the forest and attacks him. The man falls off his cycle, turns it around quickly, and gets away from the video.

Luckily, the man escaped unhurt but could be seen assessing if the leopard bit him or clawed him on his back. He could be seen telling two concerned cyclists about the incident. "Both are lucky," the forest officer said in his tweet. The video has received over 255k views and 8,000 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LEOPARD ATTACKING MAN RIDING CYCLE IN ASSAM HERE:

On Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway….

Both are lucky ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/NNyE4ssP19 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 21, 2022

The video can sure give goosebumps to anyone!