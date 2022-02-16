Thane: In a challenging search and rescue operation involving forest officials, volunteers and villagers, a leopard cub was relieved of the painful plight about 48 hours after its head got stuck in a plastic water container in Thane district of Maharashtra. The ordeal left the big cat severely exhausted as it could neither breathe properly nor eat or drink for almost two days.Also Read - The Elusive Snow Leopard & Its 2 Cubs Spotted Roaming in Himachal's Spiti Valley

The leopard was first spotted by a passerby near Badlapur village in the Thane district with the head stuck in the plastic water can on Sunday night. The man shot video clips of the leopard from his car which showed the feline was desperately trying to free its head from the container. However, before rescuers could reach the spot, the leopard had moved into a forest.

Watch the video here:

Irresponsible behaviour of tourist and people venturing into forest to party is posing a grave threat to the wild animals. A Leopard with its head stuck inside a plastic jar was spotted near Badlapur in Thane district. @MahaForest has begun the search operation. @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/2O0CIYcSYT — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) February 15, 2022

Soon after, officials of the Forest Department, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), members of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and some villagers, launched a search and rescue operation. While a ground team patrolled the area, volunteers asked villagers to alert officials if the big cat is spotted, a RAWW member, who was involved in the rescue operation in which 30 people had taken part, recalled.

The official said the rescuers feared that the leopard might enter a human settlement as it was roaming in a very large area connecting urban and rural pockets and tracing the big cat was a big challenge. The much-awaited call came on Tuesday night when the feline was once again spotted near Badlapur village.

#update The leopard was spotted and safely rescued. The plastic container/vessel has been removed and the animal has been taken to #SGNP @MahaForest pic.twitter.com/TC1Xpm6Sdb — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) February 15, 2022