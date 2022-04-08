Female leopards give birth to litters of 2-3 cubs and are fiercely protective mothers. Newborn leopards are extremely vulnerable and rely entirely on mom for nourishment and protection. They are born blind, opening their eyes at around 10 days of age, and weigh only 1 pound. Their mom carries the cubs to a new location every couple of days to ensure they are hidden from potential predators. Since these newborn cubs are so reliant on their mothers for survival, the mother keeps them entirely out of sight for the first 8 weeks of their lives.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Strays Inside Mercedes-Benz Factory in Pune, Plant Operations Halted For 6 Hours

A heartwarming video is going viral where four cute little leopard cubs who were lost were rescued and reunited with their mother. The four lost leopard cubs were discovered by farmers while they were harvesting sugarcane from a field in Kabadwadi village of Maharashtra's Junnar.

A short video shared on Twitter by Wildlife SOS shows the rescue operation and the adorable moment when the cubs were reunited with their mother. It shows how forest department officials took the cubs safely in small cages to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre where vets and the team of Wildlife SOS conducted a medical examination to ensure that they were healthy and fit to return to their mother. The cubs were estimated to be two-months old.

The cubs were then carefully brought to safety and placed in a box in a vicinity close enough for the mother leopard to come and take them back. It wasn’t long before their mommy found her cubs again. She gently knocked over the box to reach her cubs and was relieved to find out that they were unharmed. After being happily reunited with her cubs, the mother leopard licked them and one by one moved them to a safer location.

Recently, farmers welcomed a few unusual guests while harvesting sugarcane in Kabadwadi village in Junnar, #Maharashtra. Much to their surprise, four 2-month-old #leopard cubs were found huddled amidst the dense thicket! Watch the heartwarming video of the #rescue & reunion! pic.twitter.com/l408Ybg5mQ — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) April 6, 2022

