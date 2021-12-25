A shocking video is going viral on social media where a leopard can be seen entering a house and attacking a dog. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan with the following caption: “See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance”. A Twitter user claimed that the incident took place in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Has Fun Getting Wrapped Up Like a Christmas Present. Watch

The horrifying video caught on CCTV shows a shot of the front gate of a house. In the courtyard, the pet dog who lives in the house can be seen standing near the gate and barking at something. In a few seconds, the dog runs away from the spot. A while later, a leopard jumps over the gate into the courtyard and chases the dog. In the next few moments, you can’t see the dog but you can hear him struggling and being attacked. The leopard is then seen taking away the family’s pet by jumping over the gate again while holding the dog in its mouth. Also Read - Newlywed Couple's Pet Dog Crashes First Dance at Their Wedding, Steals The Show | Watch

In another tweet, Parveen Kaswan explained, “This is unusual sight for some. But in many regions including hilly areas Leopards usually hunt dogs. So local people keep a iron collar over their pets. Which save them. Also in many regions stray dogs are huge trouble for leopards.” Also Read - Caught on Camera: Leopard Strays Into College Classroom in Aligarh, Attacks Student | Watch

The video was uploaded on December 24 and it has so received over 57,000 views, 2,400 likes and 400 retweets.

Watch the viral video below: