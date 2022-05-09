Panipat: Panic and tension prevailed after a leopard entered Behrampur village in Bapoli block of Haryana’s Panipat district on Saturday and attacked a cop and two forest department officials. The incident occurred when a rescue team was conducting an operation to catch the leopard after a few villagers spotted the animal. In efforts to catch the leopard, a Station House Officer (SHO) and two Forest Department officials, who were leading the team, were injured in the encounter. They have been admitted to nearby hospital. The leopard was later successfully tranquilised.Also Read - Viral Video: Coin Toss Decides Election Result As Candidates End Up With Same Number of Votes. Watch

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan shared the video on Twitter and saluted the bravery and courage of those involved in the operation. He wrote, ”Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard..”

Watch the video here:

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

The three officials who sustained injuries were identified as Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa, according to Hindustan Times. Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan also praised the efforts of the forest officials and the cops for their bravery. The video has gone viral, and netizens hailed the bravery of the officials.

“Salute to all forest department & police. man-animal conflict number went up. Increases in livestock and a decrease in natural habitat have inevitably resulted in livestock predation by leopards,” said a Twitter user.

“While their readiness to come to the fore for saving one another is commendable, it doesn’t look they are well prepared for handling the situation. Or was it like that the animal pounced upon them totally unexpectedly?,” another commented.