Leopard Gets Crocodile By Neck And Wouldn’t Let It Go: Watch

Cats make their kills on the ground, in the open, in a jungle, in the grasslands, and also in water.

It is the moment that can turn the tables.

Viral Video: We know well that cats and crocodiles are excellent hunters. Cats make their kills on the ground, in the open, in a jungle, in the grasslands, and also in water. The crocodile has its limitations. It can hunt only inside water where it is the most dangerous and uses its powers of stealth and speed.

The video we are sharing with you shows a leopard and a crocodile on the ground. The leopard has got the crocodile by its neck and claws and even as the big reptile struggles to get free, the big cat just wouldn’t let it go away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlife Stories (@wildlife_stories_)

Even though there was a herd of buffaloes running towards their direction the leopard did not flinch while one buffalo tries to turn towards them it is stopped by one of the buffaloes.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

cuillerier337, “🐊 meat is good for different wild felines seeing in other videos. It becomes a main meal course but it’s true 🐊 has white meat and prepared with herbs and spices makes it more appetizing 👏”

englishman_andy, “Why don’t just post or take a full vdo huh.”

yasin_didas, “A lots is going on in this video”.

Agaboisac, “provavelmente a onça perdeu a pata ..”

linda.mark57, “Buffaloes saying it’s all yours”.

adventurs007, “The predator became the meal. I don’t think the buffalos mind 😄😁😆”

chu.ck20, “Alot going on on this one🔥”

joseedinsonampudia, “Como termino todo ese embrollo 😂”

sambroera_fandanga, “Too busy to follow horns”.

Spiterijoe, “Good to see a crocodile eaten they eat all animals”.

