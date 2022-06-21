Viral Video: A heartbreaking incident has been captured on camera showing a leopard struggling to be released from beneath the car’s bonnet after getting hit by it on the highway. The location where the incident took place is still not known. The heart-wrenching video shows the scared and injured leopard trying hard to free itself from the broken portion of a white car on a busy highway. As the driver reverses the car, the leopard wriggles its way of the bonnet and runs away as fast as it could. Thankfully, the leopard is alive and efforts are on to locate and treat it.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officials Rescue Leopard From Open Well in Maharashtra. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, with a caption that reads, ”Wild & painful. Heartbreaking. Nothing can be more distressing than seeing our wild getting destroyed due to linear infrastructure…”

Watch the video here: (Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

Wild & painful 😣 Heartbreaking. Nothing can be more distressing than seeing our wild getting destroyed due to linear infrastructure…

VC: ⁦@WildLense_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/jLiGyylzpe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 20, 2022

Actress Raveena Tandon shared a video of the leopard escaping and wrote, “Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives, even though he’s badly wounded, he escapes into the jungle. I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods.”

Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives,even though he’s badly wounded , he escapes into the jungle . @WildLense_India I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods. pic.twitter.com/KbdhgRoaZS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 20, 2022

Users and wildlife activists were left distressed after watching the video. Many blamed the development of highways that are threatening the lives of wild animals. One user wrote, ”Now it looks pathetic for the leopard. But in future humans will be in same pathetic situation.. and the control will be with nature.. but that time humans would not be able to escape these kind of situations.. . Lets rearrange ourselves as fast possible.”

Another wrote, ”The more we encroach into their habitats, the more they get confused and encroach into ours. We are the only species on earth responsible for destroying the biodiversity of this planet.” A third wrote, ”Very painful, humans think everything revolves around them, and they are masters of universe.”

See more reactions:

Wild area and restrictions area how we can drive not only for own safety but also for particular wild animals safety — Naveen rangi (@Naveenrangi7) June 20, 2022

The more we encroach into their habitats, the more they get confused and encroach into ours. We are the only species on earth responsible for destroying the biodiversity of this planet. — Anindita (@hatefreeworldX) June 21, 2022

Very painful, humans think everything revolves around them, and they are masters of universe — venkatisha #SaveSoil (@venkatisha2) June 20, 2022

Car Radiator heat could have burned the leopard and there could be bone damage as well, its better to identify and provide treatment, please do share the follow up news sir. — Nagarajan.R (@nagurajesh) June 20, 2022

Why has this happened in broad day light ? Is it because of negligent / rash driving or something else ? Is it just an accident? Has the cautions been taken by for driving through wildlife sanctuary? Is this leopard alive and just wounded but will recover post treatment ? — ASHOK KUMAR DWIVEDI (@KingdomOfAshok) June 20, 2022

Heartbreaking!