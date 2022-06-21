Viral Video: A heartbreaking incident has been captured on camera showing a leopard struggling to be released from beneath the car’s bonnet after getting hit by it on the highway. The location where the incident took place is still not known. The heart-wrenching video shows the scared and injured leopard trying hard to free itself from the broken portion of a white car on a busy highway. As the driver reverses the car, the leopard wriggles its way of the bonnet and runs away as fast as it could. Thankfully, the leopard is alive and efforts are on to locate and treat it.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officials Rescue Leopard From Open Well in Maharashtra. Watch
The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, with a caption that reads, ”Wild & painful. Heartbreaking. Nothing can be more distressing than seeing our wild getting destroyed due to linear infrastructure…”
Watch the video here: (Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)
Actress Raveena Tandon shared a video of the leopard escaping and wrote, “Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives, even though he’s badly wounded, he escapes into the jungle. I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods.”
Users and wildlife activists were left distressed after watching the video. Many blamed the development of highways that are threatening the lives of wild animals. One user wrote, ”Now it looks pathetic for the leopard. But in future humans will be in same pathetic situation.. and the control will be with nature.. but that time humans would not be able to escape these kind of situations.. . Lets rearrange ourselves as fast possible.”
Another wrote, ”The more we encroach into their habitats, the more they get confused and encroach into ours. We are the only species on earth responsible for destroying the biodiversity of this planet.” A third wrote, ”Very painful, humans think everything revolves around them, and they are masters of universe.”
See more reactions:
Heartbreaking!