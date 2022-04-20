Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati’s Pandu Loco Colony were left terrified after a leopard attacked a 50-year-old woman on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the leopard strayed into the area from the nearby hills and suddenly attacked the woman. The woman identified as Anju Bhattacharya has sustained injuries and she has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).Also Read - Viral Video: Python and Leopard Fight to Hunt Each Other. Watch Who Wins

After injuring the woman, the leopard was found resting on a jackfruit tree on a house campus. Soon after, the forest department officials were alerted about the situation who reached the area and started a search for the wild cat. The leopard was finally tranquilized by the Assam Forest Department and taken to Assam State Zoo for treatment.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, people have been asked to stay indoors and close doors and windows. This is not the first time that a leopard has strayed into a residential area. Such leopard sightings have become common in the Maligaon area of the city as it is surrounded by forested hills. Most of the times, these wild cats venture out in residential areas in search of food.