Leopard Hunts Monkey Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. Videos of animals in the wild are quite fascinating to watch, which often go viral on social media. One such rather rare and terrifying video has surfaced on Twitter showing the moment when a leopard made a monkey its prey. The rare clip has been shot in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, which is home to many wildlife species like tiger, sloth bear, Indian wolf, Pangolin, Leopard, Gharial, Indian fox and many more.Also Read - Leopard Shows Up Outside Rest House of IFS Officer, Reminds Him of Ruskin Bond Story. See Viral Pic

The chilling video shows a hungry leopard climbing a tree and killing a monkey. After killing it, the wildcat was seen holding the prey tightly in its mouth while getting down the tree. The official Twitter handle of Panna Tiger Reserve shared the video and wrote, ”A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in panna tiger reserve.” The video was apparently captured by the tiger reserve officials. The video has received more than 2700 views so far.

Watch the viral video here: (Viewers Discretion Advised)

A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in panna tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/qHL81Pav75 — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 29, 2022

The viral hunt video has left people both intrigued and terrified. One user wrote, ”A video evidence of predation of Hanuman Langur by a common leopard on a tree. Such instances are really rare to observe and record.”