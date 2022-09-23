Viral Video Today: A heartwarming is circulating online where a leopard mother can be seen reunited with her little cub and carrying it back in her mouth. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the following caption: “What can be more beautiful than this? The cubs were rescued & then the mother came and took her back. Yesterday night.”Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Attacks Cyclist Near Kaziranga Park in Assam. Watch What Happens Next

The clip has gone viral with over 44.8k views and 2,150 likes. “That is how leopard mothers are carrying their cubs. Even all cat species. Depending upon the numbers of cubs the rounds are made,” the IFS officer said in another tweet. Also Read - Adventure Gone Wrong: Leopard Rescued After Being Stuck on Mango Tree For 8 Hours | Watch

The video, recorded by a surveillance camera set up in the forest, shows a mama leopard picking up her cub with its neck between her teeth and carrying it away from the spot. Netizens found it adorable how protective animal mothers are for their offspring and the video of the leopard reuniting with her little baby was the sweetest things they saw on the internet today.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LEOPARD MAMA REUNITING WITH HER BABY HERE:

What can be more beautiful than this. Cubs were secured & then mother came and took her back. Yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/snwEU7rQbb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 20, 2022

That was the cutest thing ever!