A video is going on social media where a leopard can be seen being released into the wild. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey with the following caption: "It's always satisfying for the field staff to rewild the rescued animals back to their habitats. Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a successful leopard rescue and release."

The leopard named Pallav, that was rescued from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was safely released back into the wild in Shivalik forest. Around 35 forest officials of DFO Meerut were behind the successful rescue and release operation.

The video shows forest officials opening a cage on a small truck inside the forest and releasing the leopard in its natural habitat. As soon as the cage's door opened, the leopard ran towards freedom. The video has received over 10,800 views and 596 likes.

Watch the viral video below: