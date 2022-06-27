Viral Video: A video has surfaced on Twitter showing forest department officials rescuing a leopard from an open well. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of the rescue on his Twitter account and expressed concern about the issue of open wells in and around animal habitats. In the video, the leopard is being lifted from inside the well. As the cot reaches the top of the well, the big cat swiftly climbs up and escapes with a growl. In the caption, IFS Nanda wrote that if the well were kept covered, the chances of such accidents happening would be low. He also took a dig at the old technique of rescuing the leopard and called it the “Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology”.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Cub Learns How to Roar, Instead Makes The Cutest Sounds Ever. Watch

”Another day. Another rescue of leopard from open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. This will stop only when we close the open wells around animal habitat,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

Another day.

Another rescue of leopard from open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology.

This will stop only when we close the open wells around animal habitat. pic.twitter.com/kvmxGhqWlf — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2022

According to a NDTV report, the incident took place in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, and the state Fire Department carried out the rescue operation.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”As we encroach further upon forests, no matter the area of the world, coexisting with wildlife is a must. Creating and installing covers on open wells is one such way.” Another commented, ”True. Every open well and borewell becoming dangerous for wildlife and human infants as we notice very often in news. Local govt and NGO may take care.”

why does this happen so often?

Uncovered wells dangerous for people as well as animals. #wildlife https://t.co/rEvmAGRfYP — Rossie Somra (@RossieSomra) June 27, 2022

The #forest department needs to spread awareness among the residents around the forest to cover the open well. https://t.co/jvMq1s7P4N — Santosh Sagar (@santoshsaagr) June 25, 2022

Lesser the equipment, faster the rescue. Proven once again by Susanta Sir and team. Great.. Old methods are always gold. — Amar (@amarsrinivas) June 26, 2022

Why not some #unicorn comes forward and solve this sort of problems#Startups can find some solutions

If Forest ministry's creats revenue plans for them Hope this will solve Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology 🙂 — Paresh Havaldar 🇮🇳 (@PareshH31) June 25, 2022

This is phenomenal. It's definitely not as easy as it looks in the video and must have taken a lot of planning. A wonderful operation. It looked happy and grateful. We are too… — Bhavna Dayal (@bhavnadayal12) June 25, 2022

Rescuers are Braveheart. Who cares for abandoned well for wildlife when human kids too face horror accident. — amar nath dev (@amarnathdev1) June 25, 2022

What do you think?