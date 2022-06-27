Viral Video: A video has surfaced on Twitter showing forest department officials rescuing a leopard from an open well. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of the rescue on his Twitter account and expressed concern about the issue of open wells in and around animal habitats. In the video, the leopard is being lifted from inside the well. As the cot reaches the top of the well, the big cat swiftly climbs up and escapes with a growl. In the caption, IFS Nanda wrote that if the well were kept covered, the chances of such accidents happening would be low. He also took a dig at the old technique of rescuing the leopard and called it the “Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology”.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Cub Learns How to Roar, Instead Makes The Cutest Sounds Ever. Watch
”Another day. Another rescue of leopard from open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. This will stop only when we close the open wells around animal habitat,” the video is captioned.
Watch the video here:
According to a NDTV report, the incident took place in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, and the state Fire Department carried out the rescue operation.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”As we encroach further upon forests, no matter the area of the world, coexisting with wildlife is a must. Creating and installing covers on open wells is one such way.” Another commented, ”True. Every open well and borewell becoming dangerous for wildlife and human infants as we notice very often in news. Local govt and NGO may take care.”
