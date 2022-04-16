Leopard vs Python Fight Video: Seeing animals such as lions, tigers and leopards hunting snakes is a rare sight. A video is going viral where an angry leopard was confronted by a python. What’s fascinating about their intense fight is that they were both trying to hunt each other. Leopards are very opportunistic hunters and will eat meat they find even if they have to take down big snakes like pythons. And some large pythons are even able to eat animals such as small leopards.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Thinks its a Thief in Her Kitchen, Turns Out To Be a Python. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a python and a leopard engaged in a fierce fight for their lives. The uploaded by Nap Network on YouTube has more than 20 million views. The video shows a leopard who is on the hunt approaching a tree carefully where a python is hiding. The leopard paws the python and it jumps.

The massive python is then seen jumping at the leopard and trying to attack it. The python almost manages to bite and wrap around the leopard but since leopards are fast it manages to get away. The leopard doesn't give up and claws at the python. In the end, the leopard finally manages to bite down on the python and is seen taking it away.

Watch the viral video below:

