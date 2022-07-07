Viral Video Today: A scary moment was caught on camera by a woman in Florida when a lightning bolt hit her husband’s pick up truck that was driving in front of her car. The man, Edward Whalen, was driving down I-75 near St. Petersburg on July 1 during a thunderstorm. His wife, Michaelle, who was traveling in the car behind him was recording the thunderstorm outside and happened to capture the crazy moment on her phone. A jagged lightning bolt came out of nowhere and hit Edward’s truck, sending flames and sparks flying.Also Read - Viral Video: Unusual Landspout Tornado Emerges in Canada Town, Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

Speaking to local NBC affiliate WFLA News Channel 8, Edward said, “You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed.” Fortunately, nobody in the car was hurt, however, Edward said his truck was “completely fried”. Edward and other people in the car were “really confused” after the strike and had “bad headaches”. Also Read - Viral Video Of Clouds Moving Like a Huge Tsunami Wave Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes usually cause severe damage to cars, often frying the electrical system, shattering windows and destroying tires. The clip recorded by his wife has gone viral on several social media platforms. Paul Dellegatto, Chief meteorologist at FOX13 in Tampa, tweeted the video which now has 64k views. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Lightning Bolt Strikes Tree During A Storm, Leaves People Shocked | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Passengers? All good. Pickup truck? Fried. Michaelle May Whalen was videoing #lightning over St. Pete last week, but she wasn't expecting a bolt to strike her husband's pickup truck right in front of her! #Florida ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/heoPDwQwOB — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 5, 2022

How crazy was that?!