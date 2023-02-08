Home

Viral

Viral Video: Lilly Singh Makes Hailer Bieber Dance on Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Desi Tweeps Say ‘Multiverse of Madness’ – Watch

Viral Video: Lilly Singh Makes Hailer Bieber Dance on Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Desi Tweeps Say ‘Multiverse of Madness’ – Watch

Lilly Singh's latest dance video with Hailey Bieber on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' has impressed desi fans - Watch viral video

Viral Video: Lilly Singh Makes Hailer Bieber Dance on Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Desi Tweeps Say 'Multiverse of Madness' - Watch

Viral Video: YouTuber Lilly Singh made another Hollywood celeb grove to a popular Bollywood track and desi fans are super impressed. Lilly shared a video with supermodel Hailey Bieber dancing to the 2000s Bollywood hit ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ on Friday. In the video, the YouTuber was all by herself in a fancy bathroom. She looked stunning in a brown leather jacket, matching jeans and a space bun. Hailey soon entered the picture in a sexy grey co-ord set and black shoes. They won several hearts won with their dance moves in Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel’s song. The caption on Lilly Singh’s Instagram post read, “Then you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model 👀😂 like hiiiii @haileybieber 🔥 PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian 😛.”

WATCH HAILEY BIEBER’S VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

You may like to read

The dance video went viral in no time as netizens swamped the comment section with heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “My multiverse of madness. All i know is justin bieber now knows this song exists.” Another user wrote, “Oh my god! Why do I know that song? Wasn’t that the movie where Hrithik became famous? And there were twins? And ek pal ja jeena? Wow!!!! I’m old 😳.” While several others thanked Lilly Singh for giving our Indian culture a global platform always. They also requested a collab with singer Justin Bieber.

The viral video has 512K likes, over 2K comments and 5.4M views.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.