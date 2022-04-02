Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don’t have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride. We have often seen lionesses being tossed in the air or chased away by a herd of buffaloes while they were hunting.Also Read - Viral Video: Sheikh Clicks Selfie as Lions Climb Tree, Takes Them on a Walk. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a few lions having a tough time while hunting buffaloes as their prey were just not having it when it came to their young ones. Lions hunt buffaloes by stampeding them so they can attack and kill the young or weak members of the herd. The video posted on Instagram shows a few lionesses trying to corner a buffalo’s calf. However, the calf’s mother quickly comes to its rescue and tosses the hunting lionesses around with its horns. Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

The lionesses seem scared to attack the enraged buffalo but still give it a go as they still outnumbered the prey. But, the buffalo’s herd had its back and came rushing to protect their friend and its child. Seeing the number of buffaloes coming to attack them, the lionesses had to give up and ran away. The video has received over 15,000 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Attacks 2 Antelopes Busy Fighting Amongst Themselves. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wild animal shorts (@wild_animal_shorts_)

What do you think of the video?