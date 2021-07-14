Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has sparked interests of social media users is a fierce fight between a group of buffaloes and a lion. For ages, the lion has been revered as the ‘king of the jungle’, but even the king can crumble under pressure and this video is proof.Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Buffalo Single-Handedly Fights Off Lions to Save Its Child, Twitter Hails Mother's Power | Watch

The video which is going viral, shows the intense moment a lion grabs the neck of a buffalo in a bid to hunt it down. But the buffalo refuse to go down without a fight and tries to free himself from the lion’s grip. Meanwhile, as other buffaloes surround him, the lion fears for his life and runs away from there.

Watch the video here:

It’s not clear from the where the video has originated, the video is being widely shared on social media.

In many jungles, buffalos are frequent prey for lions, but attacking them and hunting them down can prove to be extremely difficult and risky for the jungle king. Buffaloes themselves are formidable opponents in their own right, and can inflict a lot of damage with their horns. Even if a lion succeeds in bringing down one buffalo, the distress calls it makes in the face of an attack, usually alerts rest of the buffalo herd to the rescue.