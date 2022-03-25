Magarmach Aur Sher Ki Ladai: Lions do most of their hunting at night as this gives them a huge advantage over their prey. When hunting, lionesses have specific roles. Some play the role of ‘centre’ and others the role of ‘wing’ – the wings chase the prey towards the centres. Their prey includes antelopes, buffaloes, zebras, young elephants, rhinos, hippos, wild hogs, crocodiles and giraffes.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Alligator Jumps on Man, Tries to Crush Him. Watch What Happens Next

In this video, lionesses can be seen hunting for their pride during the day along with a lion. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘wild_animal_shorts_’ a few days ago. It has gone viral with over 1.27 lakh views. Also Read - Viral Video: Jaguar Hunts Crocodile By Swimming in the Most Sneaky Way. Watch

The video shows a lioness trying to hunt a crocodile in shallow water as a lion watches her from the river bank. However, the lioness is facing a big group of crocodiles that are aggressively defending themselves against the lions. The lioness could be engaged in an intense fight with a crocodile that could be seen attacking her with its teeth. Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

Watch the viral video below: