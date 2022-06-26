Viral Video Today: Lion roars are used to signal territoriality and to locate distant pride members. Both male and female lions demonstrate ownership of territories via roaring and are able to gauge the strength of opposition based on the number of roars heard from other groups. A lion cub first roars between the ages of two and three months. He will try to yell as often as he can because it makes him feel like a full-grown adult. However, lion cubs lack the fatty cushion of a lion’s voice box, and their vocal cords are tiny, less than a tenth of an inch.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Sees Another Lion Trying to Flirt With His Lioness, Takes Him Down. Watch

An adorable video is going viral that shows a little lion cub learning how to roar while playing around his mother. The clip was posted on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden' which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. "A mighty roar in progress," the caption said. The video has received nearly 200k views and 16k likes.

The video shows a lion cub trying to roar but instead, he ends up making the cutest sounds ever, almost like a cat's 'meow'. Meanwhile, the lioness is just babysitting him while he roams around her and continues to attempt at roaring. In another video, the baby lion roars and tries to go away from his mother but the lioness pins him down and keeps him in place.

Watch the viral video below:

Super cute, right?