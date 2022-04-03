Lions are the number one natural enemy of elephants. They move and hunt in packs. It is the lionesses that do most of the hunting for everyone, while the lions protect the pride. Aside from humans, lions are the only predators powerful enough to kill an elephant. The males, being 50% heavier than the females, are especially suited to the task. It typically takes seven lionesses to kill an elephant, but just two males could do the same. Even a single male can overpower a young elephant. However, it would be hard even for a whole pack of lions to try to hunt a young and vulnerable elephant that is travelling with its herd.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Fights Lions Trying to Hunt Their Calf. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a pride of lions waiting for an opportunity to find a young elephant away from its herd while they’re distracted. However, the elephants were in no mood of being hunted that day or playing any games. So, the herd of elephants charged at the pride of hungry lions and they could be seen running away like scared cats. Not so much the king of the jungle are they when they’re outnumbered and overpowered? Also Read - Viral Video: Man Climbs On An Elephant in Prabhas Style, People Call Him 'Real Baahubali' | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the user ‘animalcoterie’ with the following caption: “Wait for them”. It has so far received over 35,000 views. Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Staff Rescue Huge Elephant Stuck in Swamp in Tamil Nadu. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Coterie (@animalcoterie)

What are your thoughts on the video?