Viral Video Today: Even though lions are polygamous, they are very possessive about their lionesses. Usually, a pride consists of one male lion and a lot of females. So, after claiming the right to mate with the lioness, the lion becomes very protective over her. As females are usually restricted to mating with the one or two adult males of their pride, the lions do not let other males go near them. In this video, we see one such possessive lion who saw another male approaching his lady and then brought out his claws.

A video posted on Instagram by the page 'theglobalanimalsworld' shows a lion walking in the jungle with a lioness when he sees another male approaching her to flirt with her. Seeing how fast and aggressively the lion was approaching the lioness, the lion on her side jumps at the other lion and tackles him to the ground.

The two big cats engage in an intense fight and the other lion manages to run towards the lioness but the first lion takes him down by the neck and fights him. The video has received 40.8k views and 716 likes so far.

Watch the viral video below:

