Sher Aur Sherni Ki Ladai: Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don’t have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride.Also Read - Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Setback for AUS, Adam Zampa Tests Covid Positive

A video is going viral on social media that shows lionesses attacking a vulnerable buffalo calf that got separated from its herd. Lionesses usually attack lone buffaloes or their calves that are a little far from their herd or have their guard down. The clip shows two lionesses and a lion launching an ambush attack on a poor buffalo calf that was grazing in a field alone. Also Read - After Wipro, Infosys, This IT Company Fires Employees For Moonlighting. Read Details

The three lions can be seen surrounding the calf. One of the lionesses jumps and claws the calf while the other comes from behind and sinks its teeth into the buffalo, killing their pride’s prey successfully. The scene is heartbreaking as the calf has no adult buffaloes to defend it and it wasn’t even able to put up a fight or run as it was ambushed. Also Read - Breakfast Diet: What Happens to Your Body When You Skip Your Morning Meal?

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIONS ATTACKING BUFFALO HERE:

Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off pic.twitter.com/JGiKMVJaQQ — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) October 19, 2022

Fighting left them all hungry that day.