Viral Video: A video circulating on the internet has captured the horrifying moment when a lion bit off a zoo worker’s finger after he disturbed the beast through the fence. The incident took place at the Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth on Friday after the man put his hand through the cage of the lion. Not happy with the man’s constant teasing, the lion tried to warn the man by growling and showing its teeth. However, the man didn’t pay heed and didn’t stop. The angry lion then bit the man’s finger as he struggled to break free from its jaws. The man’s finger got stuck in the lion’s mouth, causing the tendon to stretch out before snapping. According to a visitor, the lion bit off the entire top section of his finger, from the first joint.Also Read - Viral Video: Villagers Pelt Stones at Little Tiger Cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, Internet Left Fuming | Watch

Watch the video here: (Graphic violence, Viewers’ Discretion advised)

Show off bring disgrace The lion at Jamaica Zoo ripped his finger off. pic.twitter.com/Ae2FRQHunk — Ms blunt from shi born 🇯🇲 “PRJEFE” (@OneciaG) May 21, 2022

An eye-witness told the Jamaica Observer, “When it happened, I thought it was a joke. I didn’t think it was serious. I didn’t realise the seriousness of it, because it’s their job to put on a show. Obviously, when he fell on the ground everybody realised that it was serious. Everybody started to panic.” “The entire skin and about the first joint of his finger was gone,” she added.

The video has gone viral, and many rebuked the man for disturbing the lion. Many said that he deserved this punishment. One user wrote, ”People asking why no one helped him, guy was antagonizing the lion and got what he deserved. He’s just gonna have to hold dat.” Another commented, ”He deserved every bit of that for his stupidity.”

This moron deserves his finger being ripped off. Why would you mess with a beautiful wild animal?

He #fuckedaroundandfoundout https://t.co/nlYfHzqWoN — I am U.S.M.C. Rick (@Richard35775465) May 22, 2022

People asking why no one helped him, guy was antagonizing the lion and got what he deserved. He's just gonna have to hold dat https://t.co/162CqYQP9C — Timobo ZAke (@Hidd3nTimobo) May 22, 2022

If I see a grown ass man antagonizing a lion… …I already got it in my mind that God has a plan for him. Who am I to question Gods plan — Celtics ®  (@MJ23GoatTalk) May 22, 2022

One's life has to be lacking any kind of excitement to want to stick your hands inside a lion cage. https://t.co/SB2vBwlSOm — Van Miles (@VanMiles5) May 22, 2022

He deserved every bit of that for his stupidity 🙄 https://t.co/weqMYpKWxv — Curtis Ray Goddi (@GoddiStrokes) May 22, 2022

What an idiot. Hopefully nothing will happen to the lion. https://t.co/bXGwLdN4uC — Hobi's Forehead⁷ (@hobihobibibi) May 23, 2022

