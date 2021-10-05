Viral Video: Of late, many videos of wild animals being spotted in public and residential areas have emerged. One such video that shows a lion walking out of a public toilet, has left social media users both stunned and amused. Notably, a group of people spotted the lion coming out of the washroom during a safari.Also Read - Video: Thousands of Siberian Birds Flock to Sangam Early This Year, Attract Tourists in Prayagraj | Watch

The one-minute video shows a public toilet with a green board signalling ‘gents toilet’, while people can be heard talking in the background. It can be assumed that the visitors must be moving inside the car on their safari tour. Out of nowhere, a lion can be seen emerging out of the public toilet, leaving the visitors in awe and fear. The wild cat pauses there for a moment, inspects its surroundings and then moves towards a jungle nearby.

The video is shared on the Twitter handle WildLense Eco Foundation–an NGO that works towards increasing awareness about wildlife in India. “Loo is not always safe and reliver for humans, sometime it can be used by others too,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral triggering hilarious comments. Some users had a laugh over the unusual incident, while others were impressed by the lion’s manners. Many who felt scared said they won’t ever use any kind of public toilet during a jungle safari.

“The land where the toilet is built was once the place of Lions bathroom. Humans captured it. Lion just visited to check whether humans maintained it nicely or not,” read one comment. “Make in India Brand Ambassador going for a surprise visit to check the condition of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan!” commented amother.

Susanta Nanda, IFS, who was also tagged by the foundation, joked saying the lion was probably trying to keep its surroundings clean.

