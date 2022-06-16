Lion Viral Video: An incredible moment was caught on camera where a lion was left stranded on top of a dead hippo as he was surrounded by as many as 40 crocodiles in the water. The video was captured by Antony Pesi was on a game drive in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, on May 23, 2022. He spotted the giant carcass of a hippopotamus floating in a river surrounded by hungry predators.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Cubs Annoy Their Mother As She Tries to Drink Water in Peace. Watch

On closer inspection he saw that a scavenging lioness that sensed a quick meal stood on top of the hippo's body, seemingly unable to escape from the approaching crocodiles. The dramatic footage shows how the lioness managed to run straight through 40 crocodiles surrounding her in the water.

As the lioness tries to jump off the dead hippo, the crocodiles swimming in front of her opened their jaws. The lioness still somehow jumps over the crocodiles as they try to get her. But, she manages to escape miraculously by swimming to the land quickly. The shocking video is going viral with over 33,700 views on YouTube.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?