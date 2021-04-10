Buffalo Power Pack Video: A video of a fight between a buffalo and a lioness is going viral on social media. In the video, three buffaloes can be seen. While one of them was sitting, two were standing. Meanwhile, a lioness was sneakily sitting behind the resting buffalo who seems to be unaware of her presence. Also Read - Video of This Buffalo Happily Enjoying a Sandwich Goes Viral, Food Blogger Says, 'Why Should Humans Have All The Fun'

But one of the standing buffaloes spotted that the lioness was trying to hunt his friend. This made the buffalo extremely angry, and he sprung towards the lioness, taking it by surprise.

The buffalo lifted the lioness with his horns from its tail and tossed her in the air. When the lioness slammed to the ground after her fall, the buffalo tossed her up in the air for a second time.

After the humiliation and near-death experience, the lioness quickly ran away from the buffaloes.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by a user called The dark side of nature with the caption: Buffalo asks- “Heads or Tails”..

The video has now gone viral with nearly 70,000 views and over 1,200 likes.

Watch the viral video below: