Sher Aur Bhains Ki Ladai: Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don’t have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride.Also Read - Viral Video: Herd of Buffaloes Surround Lioness, She Runs Away Like a Scared Cat. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a lioness taking away a buffalo calf as its prey when its herd had its guard down. We have often seen lionesses being tossed in the air or chased away by a herd of buffaloes while they were hunting. In this video, we see a similar scene where the whole buffalo herd comes to save the calf and scares away a lioness. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Climbs on Elephant, Tries to Bite Ear Off. Watch What Happens Next

The calf’s mother and other buffaloes try to get it back from the mouth of the lioness, who was dragging the calf away. Finally, the buffaloes manage to free the calf and scare away the lioness. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘beauty.wildlifee’ and received over 13,400 views. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Fights Over Prey With Crocodile In Water. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty Wildlife 🐆 (@beauty.wildlifee)

What do you think of the video?