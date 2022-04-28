Sher Aur Giraffe Ki Ladai: Lions do hunt giraffes, but not very often. It’s a risky and tough hunt for lions. When they do, they target the young, helpless, sick, pregnant, and weak giraffes over healthy ones. Lions usually attack a giraffe from behind, stumble them to the ground, choke the throat to death, and then eat them. Usually, a lion can never beat a giraffe due to its colossal size and height. A giraffe is so tall that a lion can never reach its throat for a bite, which is how it usually tackles big animals.Also Read - Viral Video: Herd of Buffaloes Surround Lioness, She Runs Away Like a Scared Cat. Watch

While a lion is at a disadvantage when hunting an adult giraffe, it can use the help of some more lions of its pride to take it down. A video is going viral on social media that shows a pride of lions attacking an adult giraffe, that doesn’t seem so weak. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Climbs on Elephant, Tries to Bite Ear Off. Watch What Happens Next

The video shared on Instagram has received over 1 million views. It shows a lion and several lionesses jumping at a giraffe and trying to bite into its skin. However, the giraffe is agitated and doing all it can to protect itself by furiously kicking off the lions. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Fights Over Prey With Crocodile In Water. Watch

A lion could be seen jumping on the giraffe’s behind and trying to bite him, but the giraffe kicks him away and then scares the other lions away as well. In the end, the giraffe is still alone and surrounded by the lions.

Watch the viral video below:

