A video of a lion and baby duck is going hugely viral and receiving lots of love on social media platform Twitter. In the viral video, we can see the huge lion approaching near a pond and as soon as it notices a little duckling struggling to swim, the lion tries to rescue it. As the video proceeds, the lion can be seen petting the baby duck's head with so much love that this will definitely melt your heart.

The video was posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service(IFS) official Susanta Nanda earlier this morning. He posted the video clip with the caption, "How many of you had thought that such large carnivores has a soft heart? They are wild. But not savages. Respect & adore them. They kill to survive & only when provoked."

Watch the video here:

How many of you had thought that such large carnivores has a soft heart? They are wild. But not savages. Respect & adore them. They kill to survive & only when provoked. pic.twitter.com/RwoJ1z1Hjc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 25, 2021

The video has managed to garner nearly 10K likes just within hours of its share on Twitter. The video has been liked 1.5 K people and retweeted by hundreds. The video has received so much love as it shows the lion with soft and kind heart. Usually, a lion which is called the jungle king is seen to be a ferocious wild animal, however, this cute viral video shows a totally different image of the lion.