Viral Video: What do you do when you encounter a lioness in middle of the road? Of course, you will be left shocked and terrified, praying for the safety of your life. The same happened with two people in Gujarat who were left petrified when a lioness approached them, out of nowhere. In a video doing rounds on Twitter, a lioness can be seen walking towards the travelers who are on a scooter. As the lioness approaches them, the pillion rider, capturing the video, is heard panicking and chanting the name of some guru. Thankfully, the lioness doesn’t attack them, and instead, crosses the mud road and jumps to the adjacent field.Also Read - Viral Video: 60-Year-Old Labourer From Kerala Turns Model, Undergoes Stunning Makeover | Watch

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip and wrote, “Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India.” The incident is reportedly from Gujarat’s Gir forest.

Watch the video here:

Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India😊 pic.twitter.com/XQKtOcEstF — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 14, 2022

The video has gone viral, and many were curious as to why didn’t the lion attack the travelers. One user responded saying, ”Lions don’t attack humans unless they are provoked. Its the same with almost all wild cats except those that have become man eaters or they mistake humans for other small animals. They ideally want to avoid humans as much and as often as possible.’

Another praised the traveler’s patience and wrote, ”Brave man and women (pillion rider). It takes lot of guts to stand still like that, even though the lioness was in no mood to attack, it just want to move away.” Others saidthat such incidents are pretty common in the area.

Here are more reactions:

Asiatic lions are listed in Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and categorised as endangered on International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.