Shocking Video: Lioness Attacks Man On Pakistan Street, Wasim Akram Raises Question

The video showcases lioness walking on Karachi streets and attacking people.

Lioness Attacks Man On Pakistan Street | Photo: X @wasim akram

This could be a nightmare for most people that a wild animal walking on the streets and attacking humans. However, it has actually happened in Pakistan’s Karachi and a viral video serves as proof. The video captures a lioness strolling through a residential society in Karachi and attacking people, and it has quickly gone viral on the internet. Even former cricketer Wasim Akram raised an alarm by sharing a video of the feline roaming the city streets and attacking people. Akram shared the video with the caption, “How come no one is talking about a lion on Karachi streets attacking people ?

In the video, the lioness can be seen casually walking inside a residential society. As the video progresses the feline attacks a man who is coming from the other side. Whoever, the man manages to save himself from the big cat. The lioness then went on towards a lane that was barricaded.

Watch The Scary Video Here

How come no one is talking about a lion on karachi streets attacking people ? #karachithings #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/FzIckAC5t2 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 3, 2023

As per the local police, the lioness was in fact a pet and had escaped out of its cage while being taken in a loader vehicle for medical treatment.

Since being shared on the internet the clip has accumulated over 451k views and received more than 4,300 likes.

Following reports of a lioness on the loose, both the wildlife department and the police swiftly responded to the scene with a substantial presence.

Capturing the elusive big cat proved to be a challenging task for the authorities, as it evaded their efforts by continuously fleeing. At one point, it sought refuge beneath the basement of a commercial building. It took over an hour for the authorities to successfully restrain the lioness and return it to its enclosure, which was then handed over to the wildlife department.

The police have filed charges against the owner of the pet lion, and the wildlife department is planning to initiate legal proceedings against the resident involved.

“If the wildlife department intends to pursue legal action against the owner, Shams, and three other people [involved in the matter], a case would be registered against them,” South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sheraz Nazir told Dawn.com.

Chief Minister Seeks Report

As the video of the lioness went viral, Interim Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar took cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the wildlife department on lions being kept as a pet in urban areas.

