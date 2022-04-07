Wild Animal Fight Video: Lions are the number one natural enemy of elephants. They move and hunt in packs. It is the lionesses that do most of the hunting for everyone, while the lions protect the pride. Aside from humans, lions are the only predators powerful enough to kill an elephant. The males, being 50% heavier than the females, are especially suited to the task. It typically takes seven lionesses to kill an elephant, but just two males could do the same. Even a single male can overpower a young elephant.Also Read - Elephant Charges Towards Bus in Kerala's Munnar & Breaks Windshield, Driver Praised For Maintaining Cool | Watch

A video is going viral that shows a lioness having a tough time trying to hunt an elephant. The video was recorded by a wildlife photographer and reshared on Twitter by a user. The clip shows a wildlife photographer recording the intense fight between the elephant and lioness near his jeep.

As the video starts, you can see the lioness on top of an elephant, with his ear between her teeth. The elephant manages to shake off the lioness but she hangs onto him from the side and tries to bite off his ear. The elephant, who doesn't look like he's fully grown, screams in pain and looks clearly injured. However, he still manages to overpower the lioness, get her off of him and throw her into the bushes. The two wild animals then continue to fight. The video has received over 3,100 views.

