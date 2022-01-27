Wildlife photographers recently caught a lioness and a crocodile engaged in an intense fight on camera. The 1 minute 11 second video was posted on Instagram by the user ‘nature27_12’. The video is going viral with more than 9,500 views.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Fights Hunting Lioness and Protects Friend. Watch

In the video, a crocodile could be seen fighting over its prey with a lioness who was also hunting the same deer. The lioness held on to the deer’s body fiercely as the crocodile tried to snatch it back. The lioness managed to drag the prey out of the water but the crocodile remained latched on to it. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Casually Walks With a Group of Lionesses in Jungle, People Left Stunned | Watch

The two predators can then be seen engaged in an intense stand-off near the water over the deer. Neither the lioness nor the crocodile gave up. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Jumps on Man As He Opens Cage Gate. Watch What Happens Next

Watch the viral video below: