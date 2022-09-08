Viral Video Today: The stampede part of The Lion King is a heart-pounding scene that always hits people in the feels, whether their kids or adults. In case you don’t remember, Simba’s father Mufasa falls off a cliff into a wildebeest stampede because of his evil brother Scar. Mufasa ends up being killed in the stampede but in the end of the animated film, Scar dies too.Also Read - Viral Video: Lone Elephant Fights For His Life Against 14 Lionesses. Watch Who Wins

A similar scene was witnessed in real life at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania where a couple of lionesses were hunting for their pride. The lionesses were hunting zebras, which caused a massive stampede. A video was shared on YouTube by the channel ‘Maasai Sightings’ recently that showed a lioness standing in front of the zebra stampede in an attempt to catch one. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Enters River to Drink Water, Gets Brutally Attacked By Crocodile. Watch

However, the lioness got stuck in the stampede and was almost trampled to death by the same zebras she was trying to hunt. The lionesses eventually caught two zebras. The video has now gone viral with over 64k views. Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Lionesses Attack a Buffalo, Then Comes This Jaw-Dropping Twist. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIONESS GETTING TRAMPLED BY ZEBRA STAMPEDE HERE:

The scene reminded netizens of The Lion King, but unlike the movie, the lion survived. A user commented saying, “She’s lucky she never ended up like Mufasa! Bring in the wildebeests!” “I was expecting a dead lion but those cats are beasts. That was such a risky move by the pride of lions, they must have been starving,” another user wrote. “She did well. She stayed focused, determined and she made her kill,” a third user pointed out.