Viral Video: Lioness Jumps Inside Safari Ride, What Happens Next Will Make Your Jaw Drop. Watch

Viral Video Today: If you ever think of going on a safari in an open-sided vehicle, watch this video and think again. The video shows a lioness jumping inside the vehicle of around a dozen tourists who were on a safari. The clip was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Oddly Terrifying’ with the following caption, “New wildlife experience.”

The video, which has gone viral with over 5.6 million views, seems to have been recorded by one of the tourists on the safari ride. It shows a lioness running towards their vehicle and jumping inside. However, instead of attacking people, the big cat was surprisingly very friendly. She just wanted some pets and can be seen getting scratches from people on the ride. A few people who the lioness jumped on were trying to maintain a distance. The situation could have turned really dangerous but instead, it turned into a thrilling but amazing experience for the people.

The video left netizens stunned, who couldn’t believe how calmly people sat while a lioness was jumping on them. “If you’re raised in the wild you will act wild. If you’re raised with love you will love. Works for animals too,” a user commented. “Lioness : omg the riding buffet is here,” a user joked. “A proof that the human being can coexist, with any creature on the planet, he only has to respect his space and show him love,” a third user wrote.

