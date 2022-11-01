Sherni Ka Video: Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don’t have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Pets Lion, Scratches His Head. Netizens Say Vo Sher Hai Billi Nahi

A video is going viral on social media that shows a lioness attacking a vulnerable buffalo calf that got separated from its herd. Lionesses usually attack lone buffaloes or their calves that are a little far from their herd or have their guard down. The clip shows a lioness going to attack a poor buffalo calf that was in a field alone. Also Read - Little Girl Plays With Lioness Through Glass Window, Viral Video Has 19 Million Views. Watch

Suddenly, the calf’s mother sees that her offspring is in danger and chases away the lioness. On seeing the adult buffalo, the lioness runs away like a scared little cat as it needs to outnumber the buffalo to take it down. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘bilal.ahm4d’. It has received over 56k views and 1,700 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BUFFALO MOTHER SAVING CALF FROM LIONESS HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@bilal.ahm4d)

A mother would even stand in front of a lioness to protect her baby!