Buffaloes are known as one of the favourite meals of lions. They are big animals with a lot of meat so if lions manage to hunt a buffalo, they don't have to hunt for about five days. However, a buffalo is not an easy kill for lionesses, who do the hunting for their pride. We have often seen lionesses being tossed in the air or chased away by a herd of buffaloes while they were hunting.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a few lionesses trying to hunt a buffalo who was stuck behind his herd. The video posted on Instagram shows a herd of buffaloes in the corner of a forest while one of the buffaloes is trying to climb on the area.

A lioness sneaks up behind the buffalo who wasn't paying attention and tries to grab it with its teeth. The other lionesses hunting with her try to help her but run away after the whole herd of buffaloes comes to save their buddy. They scare away the lionesses and the buffalo who was stuck manages to climb back up and rejoin his herd.

Watch the viral video below: