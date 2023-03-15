Home

Viral Video: Angry Hippopotamus Chases Away Lions Relaxing Near Lake

The way five fully-grown lions ran away from the angry hippo was amusing.

Viral Video: Lions are called the king of the jungles, so that makes the lioness the queen of the jungle. One king and four queens are resting and enjoying themselves beside a lake. It all looks good until a huge hippopotamus emerges out of the water and moves toward them. The move suddenly changes into a charge and the lion pride has no other option but to run away and save their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waow Africa (@waowafrica)

The way five fully-grown lions ran away from the angry hippo was amusing. But as it could be seen in the video, there were two hippopotami. Maybe it was a couple that was already having a quiet time together inside the water and they did not like the invasion of their privacy by the pride.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you here.

Waowafrica, “It’s not every day you see lions scurry away from another animal 🦁 This hippo did not enjoy members of the Moria pride drinking from its dam. 🦛 Kapama Karula guests and guide @idw_ranger were treated to this wonderful sighting of hippos chasing lions away.

queene_beauti, “If the hippo bite force is enough to ripe a croc in half what you think he will do to a lion 🤣🤣🤣”

dropbacknique, “But at the same time you see those hippos stayed in that water 😂 they know better”

updatestatusmu, “Who is king of junggle????”

light4all07, “Crazy crazy Hippos will make anyone run for the hills. Those Lions easily outnumber that hippo. If the hippo has help, then there’s trouble.”

27grado, “Lions hunt on the ground.. Hippo get back to the water.. They might look scared..so.. let hippo chase them.. Till..they surround it..”

glenn.oakes.16, “His breath must be terrible!”

bresslermariejosee, “🔥😮😮😮😮,

paulinlatin, “What kind of king will run away from a fat ugly small foot pig 🐽 😂”

