Viral Video: It's been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun's dialogues. Now, a hilarious video has aptly captured the Pushpa fever, depicting how even children are crazy about the movie.

In the video, the toddler imitates Allu Arjun’s popular dialogue ‘Pushpa, Pushparaj, Main Jhukega Nahi…’ in his own cute style. Needless to say, the little kid totally nailed the dialogue. Meanwhile, other children standing nearby also started giggling and laughing. The video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named hitesh_nayak.99.

Watch the video here:

