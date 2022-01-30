A hilarious video is going on social media where an Indian boy can be seen climbing down a ladder in a strange way. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the meme page ‘ghantaa’. The post has received more than 1 lakh likes so far.Also Read - World's Richest Kid? Meet 9-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Who Owns a Mansion, Private Jet & Supercars | Photos

In the now-viral video, a little boy can be seen climbing down a ladder from the first floor of his house in a village. While for the watching, the wooden ladder for use of toddlers looks scary, the boy climbs down really fast with the support of one of his knees and hands like it’s no big deal for him. After the kid comes down like a ninja with super speed, he walks away casually. Someone can then finally be seen attending to the boy and picking him up. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sings Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Her Parents, Moves Internet to Tears | Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Pushpa Song Srivalli With Her Dad, Internet Hearts It | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | news | comedy (@ghantaa)

