Trending News: Pope Francis had an unexpected visitor interrupt his speech during his weekly address with the faithful on Wednesday as a little boy climbed on stage to greet him. The boy surprised the audience with the move as the Pope was silently helping the pontiff deliver his message about relations between the elderly and the young.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi's Name Proposed For World Peace Commission, UN Chief And Pope Francis Contenders

“The alliance between the elderly and children will save the human family,” Pope Francis said in his prepared remarks. And as if on cue, the boy quietly ran up the stairs to the Pope’s side and stood, wide-eyed at the Pope’s knee for the rest of the audience, barely moving. Also Read - Viral Video: Pope Francis Jokes That He Needs A Shot of Tequila For Painful Knee. Watch

When the Pope asked him his name in Italian and invited him to sit down, the boy did not appear to understand. “In the audience we were talking about dialogue between old and young. Eh?” the Pope said, earning an applause from the crowd which included a long row of young newlyweds.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

The boy stood quietly by the Pope until the end of the audience when a Vatican official picked him up and carried him back to a woman in one of the last rows.

Vatican officials said they could not release the name or nationality of the boy because he is a minor.

